The Italian Red Cross evaluates legal action after what happened during the Eros Ramazzotti concert in Florence. A woman fell ill during the live performance of the Roman singer-songwriter who, as soon as he realized what was happening, stopped and, once the rescuers arrived, told him: “You arrived 10 minutes late. She was already dead Ca..o, there are 18 of you, what are you doing there?”. The video of what happened made the rounds on social media.

“In reference to the video that is circulating on social media and has been relaunched by some local and national media in which the singer accuses the volunteers of the CRI of negligence, the President of the Florence Committee of the Italian Red Cross Lorenzo Andreoni deems it appropriate to intervene to protect the rescuers who intervened and clarify the dynamics of the facts”, reads the Facebook profile of the Italian Red Cross – Committee of Florence.

“We are sorry that Mr. Ramazzotti took it out on our volunteers in front of thousands of people, when from the report on the facts in our possession, the first team that intervened to rescue the person in question arrived on site in more than appropriate times – affirms Andreoni – Only the second team reached them a few minutes later, as they were unable to pass through the corridor under the stage by the orderly personnel of Ramazzotti’s staff himself, who forced them to make their way through the crowd”.

“I want to underline that all the CRI volunteers activated for these major events act according to precise protocols and health plans agreed with the 118. Minimize their preparation and their work with mocking words thrown lightly from a stage, in an evening where everything is entertainment, that’s unacceptable behavior,” he adds. “Volunteering must be protected and with it the professionalism of many women and men who provide free service to the population. Not everything can become a show and even less with defamatory attitudes. We have never left anyone alone, from Ennio Morricone himself, to the fan of the other evening, which – fortunately – did not present any urgent health problems, so much so that she remained to enjoy the concert.

“As representative of the 1200 volunteers of the Italian Red Cross in Florence, I turned to our lawyer, Avvocato Massimiliano Manzo, with whom we are evaluating how to proceed against Eros Ramazzotti”, he concludes.