The beginning of the semester was horrifying for América, as the team left many doubts along the way, especially in the lower zone of the club. One of the great ones pointed out within the deficiencies that the Coapa nest group had was undoubtedly Óscar Jiménez, goalkeeper who signed his renewal once the complex departure of Guillermo Ochoa from the Coapa team was completed. The veteran finally received the much-desired opportunity from him and the reality is that his demand immediately overwhelmed him.
Óscar’s mistakes did not go unnoticed by the América coaching staff, and ‘Tano’, who put all his trust in the goalkeeper, had no other route than to send him to the bench in the face of his failures and open the door of the opportunity to Luis Ángel Malagón. The goalkeeper has been pressing since the beginning of his time in the starting eleven and will not let go of the position. And to show this, you just have to see the match he gave against Monterrey last Saturday.
At the moment the former Necaxa has not made any serious mistakes, he has shown himself to be confident and makes it clear that he is a much safer bet than Jiménez himself. Last Saturday he dressed as a hero after saving Joao Rojas from Monterrey from a penalty at the end of the match and the ‘Tano’ coaching staff is more than just happy with the work done by the bronze medalist in Tokyo 2020, who definitely He came to the nest to stay.
#Luis #Ángel #Malagón #news #Tano #Ortiz #America
Leave a Reply