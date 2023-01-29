Turkey could approve Finland’s accession to NATO. This was stated by the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip according to reports from the Turkish press agency ‘Anadolu’. “We can give a different message about Finland. Sweden will be shocked when we give a different message about Finland”, underlined Erdogan, regarding Finland’s NATO accession process, meeting young people as part of a television program. “But – added the Turkish president- Finland shouldn’t make the same mistake“.