San Luis Potosí, SLP.- A trailer ran over a young Uber delivery manwhich he was saved by a miracle after staying pressed under the tires of the heavy unit.

The events occurred on Saturday night between Industrias and Dalias avenues, in San Luis Potosiplace to which paramedics arrived of the Red Cross and Civil Protection.

According to local media, the motorcyclist collided with trailerbut the driver of the heavy unit, not seeing the motorcycle, continued on its course.

It was not until the witnesses asked him to stop that the driver managed to realize that an accident had occurred.

After stopping, the young motorcyclist was trapped between the tires of the heavy unit, so it took paramedics several minutes to rescue him.

It was reported that he had one of his legs between the tires of the trailer and the motorcycle, which complicated the rescue work.

Rescuers reported that The young man is reported out of dangeronly presented severe injuries to one of the legs, despite a serious accident.

Finally, elements of the Road Police also came to the place to help circulation in San Luis Potosí.