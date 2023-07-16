Corn is the basis of the diet of Mexicans and its free production of transgenic seeds from the United States and Canada is an immovable position of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The Mexican president has said that transgenic seeds can contaminate the country’s ancient native varieties and human health. But this ban runs afoul of a trade dispute under the US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.

#Enlace #Mexico #defends #ban #transgenic #corn #human #consumption