Recognized in the world of cinema for not using doubles in the films in which he participates. Tom Cruise he gets all the admiration of the fans for being quite versatile in the recordings of the saga of “Mission Impossible”. The interpreter of Ethan Hunt loves the action sequences that he performs and despite being 60 years old, he continues to defy death.

But having been on the verge of death has taken its toll on him over the years. Tom CruiseAt the very least, it has ended up with considerable scratches in the recordings of the various “Mission Impossible“. And this has happened to him despite having professional productions and teams to avoid accidents.

Tom Cruise and the times he almost died in “Mission Impossible”“

In “Mission Impossible: Fallout”, Tom Cruise He drives a helicopter and when it’s time to start the action he lets go of it to hold on to the load. Henry Cavil, one of the actors in the scene, indicated that when the production people saw the actor hanging outside the helicopter and several meters high, they screamed. Here we can see the scene.

Likewise, in the same saga, released in 2018, the actor who plays ethan hunt broke her ankle. This occurred when he was chasing Henry Cavil and when jumping on the roofs of buildings. When he realized that he was broken, he decided to continue with the scene because he knew that if he stopped he would have to reshoot and then a double would have been used. After a rehabilitation, the actor returned to the ring.

“Mission Impossible 7”, on the brink of death

A film that is just going to be released this year is already causing a stir in the world of cinema, all thanks to the chilling scene in Tom Cruise. After talking with the producers, he decided that he would do the scene of jumping a motorcycle off a cliff and holding on to a parachute. Pure risk. At the end of the recordings and after having circulated the scene on social networks, the actor spoke about it. He commented that he has practiced skydiving and jumping with motorcycles for years, and for the scene it was enough to polish and perfect the action.

