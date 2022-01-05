The Emirates Foundation for School Education identified four challenges facing the policy of inclusive education, which are low financial resources, preparing people of determination for global competitiveness, data accuracy, and lack of linking data at the national level, pointing out that the strengths include the support of the senior leadership for the programs of people of determination, and studying the percentage of benefit for people of determination. The importance of inclusive education programs, and the development of standards for monitoring public schools with regard to inclusive education.

The Foundation provides 14 inclusive education services for students of determination in various public schools, including assessment sessions and virtual therapy to ensure the continuity of sessions and assessments, updated diagnostic tools, an individual educational plan, academic and social goals that measure the progress of students of determination, and monitoring and evaluation to ensure the provision of all required services. Training of teachers in inclusive education materials, licensing specialists to work with students of determination, 14 centers to support special education, support services in sign language, Braille sessions, speech therapy, counseling sessions, curricula and assistive technologies such as Braille books, magnifying books, classified training tools, and guides. Attendance and distance learning, assessment guide for students of determination and each disability, and integration with partners to improve the quality of services provided, and equipment for qualified buildings such as elevators, toilets, and specialized tables, in addition to quality programs for parents and students.

The Foundation monitored an improvement in the percentage of people of determination benefiting from the integration, as it was 78% in 2016 and reached 96% in 2020, and during the Corona pandemic, the percentage of people of determination using distance learning systems and platforms increased from 75% to 97.3%.

The Foundation stated that the number of students of determination studying in government schools reached 10,824 male and female, distributed among 16 types of disabilities, the most prominent of which are learning difficulties by 4,352 male and female students, and the least audio-visual disability by seven students, and the number of workers in special education is 1645, noting that 83% of public schools nationwide are “merging”.

Finally, the Foundation revealed the launch of a new plan for inclusive education in the country, the details of which will be announced soon, targeting students of determination in early childhood and general education, and focusing on three main axes: early detection of disabilities, enhanced technology for people of determination and its future research, and education for the future. life for students of determination, in addition to launching several initiatives that seek to achieve the best inclusive education for students in the country.

The inclusive education plan comes within the future vision of education in the country during the next fifty years, through a set of programs and initiatives that will be announced gradually.

It reported that 1283 educational cadres received training on the school mental health project by 24 trainers from the World Health Organization in 2020.

Providing an inclusive environment

The Emirates Foundation for School Education confirmed, in the “Guide to Empowering Students of Determination”, that it has increased the quality of diagnostic services and reduced the time taken to assess cases from 15 working days since submitting the request on the website, to four and a half days during 2020, and worked to provide An inclusive and stimulating environment for people of determination, including the provision of 317 elevators, 424 ramps, 60 buses, 434 designated toilets, the provision of remote diagnostic tools and treatments, in addition to raising the percentage of students’ satisfaction with the integration programs from 70% in 2019 to 83% in 2020.

And she explained in the guide that she finally approved that the elements of control over public and private schools with regard to inclusive education have been developed and raised from four elements to 11 elements of control in 2020, in addition to the development of functional goals for administrative cadres in public schools to support the inclusive education process. 2021 to ensure efficient and effective performance of tasks in real and virtual education.



