S.erbien tennis star Novak Djokovic was turned away when trying to enter Australia. The Australian border guard announced. “Non-citizens who do not have a valid visa upon entry or whose visa has been canceled will be detained and expelled from Australia,” the statement said. Djokovic is expected to be flown out on Thursday, but his lawyers have appealed, according to the newspaper “The Age”.

The decision was made just a few days before the start of the Australian Open in Melbourne. Djokovic was detained at a Melbourne airport for several hours after arriving in Australia on Wednesday after Australian border guards raised concerns about his entry visa. The tennis player had announced that he had a special permit for the Covid-19 vaccination, which enabled him to take part in the event.

