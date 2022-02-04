The situation inside Club América does not seem to be the best. The board, headed by Santiago Baños, was harshly criticized by the fans and the press for its delay in getting reinforcements for the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament. The team’s start to the season hasn’t been as expected either, and Santiago Solari was sent off after losing his head in a game against Puebla.
According to a report by Diario Récord, Emilio Azcárraga Jean, owner of the Águilas, made a surprise visit to the Coapa facilities where the team trains and caught the attention of the footballers. The newspaper report indicates that the owner of the team met with the members of the team and the coaching staff and took advantage of the visit to question the recent results and support the management of Baños.
According to the Récord report, Azcárraga Jean also promised to be closer to the team, after having distanced himself in recent years. Before saying goodbye, the owner of América visited the players of the women’s team, whom he congratulated for their performance in the last tournament and their hopeful start in Clausura 2022.
America is in 14th position in the championship after a draw and a loss. The Eagles team has not won in Liga MX since October 23, 2021.
