One of the most successful actresses in 2021 has been Mayella Lloclla, who recalled with great emotion her international debut in the series La Reina del Sur 3. The Peruvian has not only done well in the world of acting, but also ventured to launch a jewelry collection called Artemisa and assures that she has many plans for the future.

The artist revealed how she received the news from her representative when she told him that she would work alongside Kate del Castillo, since when she decided to participate in the casting, she did not trust that she would be one of those chosen to act in the Telemundo production.

“I always saw it as something distant, that’s why I sent the casting without much expectation. But, when the message came from my representative telling me that I had been selected, I couldn’t believe it “ revealed for the magazine Cosas.

Mayella Lloclla recorded scenes in Cuzco with Kate del Castillo. Photo: Mayella Lloclla/Instagram.

The actress ventured into the world of fashion

The artist who has played different roles both on the small screen and in Peruvian film productions, was encouraged to create her own jewelry collection with the help of designer Ani Álvarez Calderón, whom she met when she was filming the movie Un mundo para Julius. “Recounting our culture, I thought of the Lady of Cao, who is a leader and a woman, like me and my partner. So, everything flowed,” she recounted.

Mayella Lloclla sold snacks before becoming an actress

The protagonist of various Peruvian television series told what she was doing before becoming an actress, since Mayella Lloclla assures that she did sacrificed jobs, which taught her a lot about life. “I feel that my first job, before becoming an actress, has helped me see life differently. I remember that he sold snacks, but he also mopped floors and cleaned, ”she specified for Trome.