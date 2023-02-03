Emergency services | Uutissuomalainen’s survey: The worst traffic jams have calmed down in many areas

In some areas, the improvement of the situation was thought to be due to the fact that the number of corona patients has clearly decreased.

In the emergency room the situation is now better and traffic jams have calmed down in several welfare areas. The issue emerged from a survey published by Uutissuomalainen on Friday for welfare areas. The survey was answered by 18 from a total of 21 welfare areas.

In the survey, the emergency room situation was described as normal or calmer than at the end of the year in ten welfare areas and in some of the joint emergency rooms in Helsinki and Uusimaa.

Kymenlaakso, Ostrobothnia, Päijät-Häme and the joint emergency services of the Helsinki and western regions of the Hus group described the situation as calmer than before. The situation in the emergency department was described as normal by Etelä-Ostrobothnia, Etelä-Savo, Kainuu, Kanta-Häme, Satakunta, Pohjois-Ostrobothnia and Varsinais-Suomi.

It was estimated that the improvement of the situation in some areas was influenced by the fact that the number of corona patients has clearly decreased.

However, depending on the region, the situation can vary quickly and there is still the usual congestion in the evenings and on weekends.

Traffic jams has at least occasionally been still in South Karelia, Central Finland, Lapland and Pohjois Savo, as well as in Hyvinkää of the Hus group.

The survey showed that emergency rooms are overcrowded especially by the lack of places for further treatment and the fact that people cannot get appointments for emergency appointments in primary health care.