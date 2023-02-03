Friday, February 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cancel | Peru’s Congress voted again against early elections

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 3, 2023
in World Europe
0

The last time the Congress blocked the postponement of the elections to this year was on Wednesday.

In Peru the congress has again voted against early elections, the news agency AFP reports.

The last time the Congress blocked the postponement of the elections to this year was on Wednesday. According to the proposal presented to Congress, a constitutional representative assembly would also have been established in Peru. The establishment of the meeting in question has been one of the core demands of the protesters.

Voting result was 75 against and 48 in favor, in addition to which one blank vote was cast.

The political situation in Peru was thrown into chaos after the president Pedro Castillo was ousted in early December. After this, the country has been shaken by massive demonstrations, in which dozens of people have died.

Protesters have been marching in numerous cities throughout the winter to oppose the current president Dina Boluartea.

See also  Salibandy | In Sweden, there was a stir about the suspected espionage of the Finnish floorball team during the Swedish exercises: "The request for an investigation is taken seriously"

#Cancel #Perus #Congress #voted #early #elections

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Russian military took Ugledar into the semicircle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result