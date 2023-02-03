Cancel | Peru’s Congress voted again against early elections

The last time the Congress blocked the postponement of the elections to this year was on Wednesday.

In Peru the congress has again voted against early elections, the news agency AFP reports.

The last time the Congress blocked the postponement of the elections to this year was on Wednesday. According to the proposal presented to Congress, a constitutional representative assembly would also have been established in Peru. The establishment of the meeting in question has been one of the core demands of the protesters.

Voting result was 75 against and 48 in favor, in addition to which one blank vote was cast.

The political situation in Peru was thrown into chaos after the president Pedro Castillo was ousted in early December. After this, the country has been shaken by massive demonstrations, in which dozens of people have died.

Protesters have been marching in numerous cities throughout the winter to oppose the current president Dina Boluartea.