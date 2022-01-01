Tesla founder Elon Musk is the new Scrooge of Scrooge. Its assets stand at $ 270 billion, up $ 114 billion from a year ago. This is what emerges from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Losing the lead, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ranks second on the list with $ 192 billion in assets. In third place, the Frenchman and owner of LVMH, Bernard Arnault, with 178 billion dollars. In 37th position is Giovanni Ferrero and his family with assets of 35.9 billion dollars (+1.75 billion in one year). In 39th place Leonardo Del Vecchio with assets of 34.5 billion dollars (+9.75 billion).