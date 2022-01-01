The covid-19 pandemic and the rainy weather partially overshadowed the New Year’s Eve glow on Copacabana beach, in the south of Rio de Janeiro, but this Saturday (1), a fact emerged: 50% less garbage was generated to collect .

Comlurb, a municipal cleaning company, reported having collected 320 tons of garbage after the celebrations for the arrival of the New Year in the city of Rio de Janeiro, less than half the annual average of 724.2 tons from 2018 to 2020.

This includes the 167 tons collected in Copacabana after the 16-minute fireworks display on the beach, compared to the pre-pandemic average of 340.6 tons.

“We are already finishing. We are going to deliver the beaches and shoreline to the population much earlier than usual,” said Comlurb director Flavio Lopes, while around 5,000 street sweepers finished cleaning work at 9 am.

After canceling its world-famous New Year’s Eve last year because of covid-19, Rio adopted a more discreet version this year, asking people to celebrate the arrival of the New Year close to home and canceling concerts and public transport.

The celebrations in Copacabana attracted only a part of the record three million people of two years ago, and the rainy weather was not conducive to a party that was already in a rarefied climate by the arrival of the very contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Brazil has registered almost 620,000 deaths by covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and is the second country in the world with the highest number of deaths, only behind the United States.

