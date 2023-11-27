The American billionaire’s private plane Elon Musk He arrived in Israel this Monday, where he will meet with its authorities to discuss the war in Gaza and the issue of hostages at the hands of Hamas, in addition to addressing, according to the Israeli presidency, “the growing online anti-Semitism.”

According to the Israeli digital Ynet, Musk’s private plane landed today at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, After which the magnate is expected to begin his meetings, including with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the President, Isaac Herzog.

The presidential office reported that Herzog will meet with the billionaire today in a meeting in which “representatives of the families will join” of Israeli captives still in the hands of Palestinian militias in Gaza.

“In the context of the ongoing war,” Herzog and the relatives of the captives will speak “about the horrors of the Hamas terrorist attack” to Israel on October 7, which left more than 1,200 dead and sparked the conflict with Gaza, the Office of the President said.

Herzog will also “emphasize the need to act to combat growing anti-Semitism online,” a sensitive issue for Musk, owner of the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Hostages released by Hamas.

Relatives of the hostages will also convey to Musk “the pain and uncertainty” for the people who remain captive in Gaza, after the release of 39 Israeli women and children the previous three days, while today about 11 more are expected to be released.

All of this is as part of an exchange by which for 4 days a total of 50 Israeli hostages are released in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners, all women and children on both sides.

This agreement, which began to be put into effect last Friday, also included a temporary ceasefire that has stopped the attacks on Gaza, while today enters the fourth day of the truce. This could be extended for several days if Hamas reaches an agreement with Israel p

EFE

