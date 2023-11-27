The alleged killer of Khalil Mallat has been arrested and will now have to answer for serious charges

Another crime that occurred last night on the streets of Venice, in a stretch that connects the Guglie bridge to Campo San Geremia. Khalil Mallat, a 25-year-old Tunisian, lost his life at the hands of a 33-year-old Venetian boy. Raffaele Marconi is now accused of voluntary crime.

It happened around 11.30pm on Sunday. Khalil Mallat passed away following a gunshot to the head. Weapon that her tormentor threw into the canal, but which was recovered hours later.

Khalil Mallat, the timely intervention of the police is essential

There were several witnesses who heard the shot and were worried about what could have happened. The intervention of the police was also timely, and they took action immediately the perpetrator of the crime was traced. What happened was explained by the prefect Michele Di Bari in a note:

All measures were implemented to ensure, immediately, an adequate security framework to protect public safety, starting investigative activities without delay which, within a few hours, made it possible to identify and stop the alleged perpetrator of the crime .

The sawn-off shotgun, 12 gauge and without serial number, was found in the canal. Era illegally detained from the 33 year old. The latter is now in custody as a suspect in the crime and will have to answer for serious charges. Above all, it will have to explain the motive, which is suspected to be linked to drug issues. He is currently detained in the Santa Maria Maggiore prison in Venice.

A few days ago, Khalil Mallat was became a father for the first time. His friends still can’t understand what happened, he had taken the right path, he had become a father and was building a future with his Venetian partner. Sunday evening gave rise to many questions and for all of them the motive is shrouded in mystery. There are numerous touching farewell messages that have appeared on social media in the last few hours, in memory of the 25-year-old.