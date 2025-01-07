Electricity thieves: these are the devices and appliances that you should keep an eye on in your home for lower consumption

The use of electricity in homes continues to be a challenge both in economic and ecological terms. In a time where energy efficiency is key, identifying the appliances and devices that contribute the most to electricity costs has become essential for those seeking to reduce their electricity bill and reduce their impact on the environment.

Start the year consuming less: this is how I stopped buying (many) unnecessary things

Some devices, even when not in operation, continue to passively consume energy, making them true “electricity thieves”, a phenomenon known as phantom consumption or standby.

Many appliances remain connected to the electrical grid in standby mode, a state in which they are not fully operational but continue to use electricity. Televisions, microwaves, video game consoles, and cell phone chargers are some common examples. This energy expense, although it may seem insignificant at first glance, accumulates over time and has a considerable impact on the total expenditure for electricity.

Minimizing this energy cost requires identifying the devices that remain in this state and taking practical measures, such as disconnecting them from the power when they are not in use or using power strips with switches that allow the power to be cut off efficiently.





The refrigerator, constant use

The refrigerator is one of the largest consumers of electricity, since it works 24 hours a day to keep food fresh. Ensuring that the door seals are in good condition, adjusting the temperature to recommended levels (between 4 and 5 degrees for the refrigerator and -18 degrees for the freezer) and not introducing hot foods are practices that help reduce your spending. energetic.

Television, always on standby

Although the television is not usually the device that consumes the most while it is on, its habit of remaining in standby mode makes it a constant contributor to phantom consumption. This appliance, especially older or larger models, can consume several watts per day if it is not turned off completely. Disconnecting it from the power can make a difference.

Electric heaters and air conditioners

Air conditioning systems are responsible for a significant part of the electricity bill, especially during the coldest or hottest months. Electric heaters, although effective, are large consumers of energy. For their part, air conditioning units also require rational use: maintaining temperatures at moderate levels (between 20 and 22 degrees in winter and 24 and 26 degrees in summer) can mean significant savings.

Washers and dryers, the power of smart savings

Appliances intended for cleaning clothes also occupy a prominent place on the list of “electricity thieves.” The washing machine and dryer are appliances that, depending on their energy efficiency and frequency of use, can significantly increase expenses. Using them in cold water programs and making the most of their capacity helps minimize their impact.





How to reduce the impact of these devices

Saving electricity does not require large investments, but rather the adoption of conscious and responsible habits. Below are some recommendations to minimize the energy use of appliances and electronic devices:

Disconnect what is unnecessary: ​​disconnecting appliances from the power when they are not in use is one of the simplest ways to avoid the standby. Power strips with switches allow you to group several devices and disconnect them easily.

Go for energy efficiency: opting for appliances with high efficiency labels, such as A++ ratings or higher, guarantees lower consumption compared to older models.

Review usage habits: using appliances during times of lower energy demand, and adjusting settings for more efficient consumption are simple measures that generate significant savings.

Regular maintenance: cleaning the air conditioning filters, keeping the refrigerator in optimal condition and descaling the washing machine are practices that extend the life of appliances and improve their performance.

In addition to practical measures, promoting greater awareness has both economic and environmental benefits. By reducing unnecessary spending, you not only reduce your monthly bill, but you also contribute to the sustainability of the planet by minimizing carbon emissions associated with electricity generation.

The 7 rules for loading the dishwasher correctly: optimize space, cleaning and save



Identifying and controlling “electricity thieves” is thus an essential step towards a more efficient and sustainable home. From the refrigerator to the television, every appliance can be optimized to reduce its energy impact, benefiting both consumers and the environment. With small adjustments and a mindful approach, it’s possible to enjoy all the comforts of home without compromising your budget or the planet.