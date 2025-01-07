Daniel, the youngest son of Juana Rivashe will not have to return to Italy for the moment to join his father, Francesco Arcuri. His trip was scheduled for early tomorrow morning, Wednesday, January 8, but the Investigative Court number 4 of Granada has decided on Wednesday night to provisionally suspend the restitution order.

The court thus annuls the decision adopted by the Court of Appeal of the Italian town of Cagliari, which specified that the boy, who will soon turn eleven years old, could spend Christmas with his mother but, once the vacation period was over, he would have to return to Italy.

Daniel Arcuri’s judicial statement was the last bullet of legal defense of Juana Rivas, who throughout the day has seen how the Court of First Instance number 10 inhibited itself in favor of the Court on Violence against Women number 2 and did not adopt any precautionary measure to prevent or delay its departure.

The Provincial Prosecutor’s Office for Minors, to which the legal office attended Aránguezwho represents Juana Rivas, did allow the minor to give a statement in court, something that the Granadan’s defense understood to be “fundamental” since Daniel’s older brother, who has already turned 18, said in December 2024 that both were subjected to psychological and physical abuse by their father.









Before making the decision, which has been justified «for the good of the minor«and the lawyer reported after eleven at night, the judge on duty and the prosecutor listened to the minor during an examination held in judicial offices. He found his story “serious and convincing.”

The judge has not gone into the substance of the matter – the existence or not of this alleged abuse – since it is something that the aforementioned Violence against Women court must decide.