Alex Mashinskyformer CEO of bankrupt crypto lender Celsiushas pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud, which together carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Following the company’s bankruptcy, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) charged Mashinsky with seven counts of fraud, conspiracy and market manipulation. After pleading not guilty, he was scheduled to face a criminal trial in the Southern District of New York in January.

Change of plans

However, at a hearing on Tuesday, Mashinsky pleaded guilty to one count of commodities fraud and one count of securities fraud. Mashinsky has admitted to lying to Celsius clients about fundamental aspects of the business, including how their funds would be used, according to the DOJ, as well as manipulating the price of a token cryptocurrency you own for your personal financial benefit.

As part of the agreement, Mashinksky has agreed to forfeit $48 million in illicit profits. He will be sentenced on April 8, 2025.

“Alexander Mashinsky orchestrated one of the largest frauds in the cryptocurrency industry,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “Today’s sentences reflect this Office’s commitment to holding fraudsters like Mashinsky accountable for their crimes.”

The bankruptcy of Celsius

Founded by Mashinsky in 2017, Celsius marketed itself as a new-age alternative to traditional banks, as the “safest place for your crypto,” according to the DOJ.

The company received crypto deposits, which it invested or lent to finance interest payments to customers. People were attracted by promises of interest of up to 17% on deposits, dozens of times higher than the rate offered by banks at the time. At its peak, Celsius once had more than $25 billion in client assetsaccording to the DOJ.

However, in May 2022, things went wrong. The collapse of the stablecoin Terra Luna simultaneously opened a billion dollar hole on Celsius’ balance sheet and, as cryptocurrency prices plummeted, sent panicked customers rushing to withdraw billions of dollars in cryptocurrency from their Celsius accounts. After its investments in Terra Luna and other assets they went downthe company no longer had funds to pay and was ultimately forced to suspend withdrawals. In July of that year, Celsius filed for bankruptcy, trapping $4.7 billion of its clients’ funds.

The Alex Mashinsky Hoax

When Mashinsky was arrested, prosecutors accused him of misleading Celsius customers about the nature of the business. Although Mashinsky presented Celsius as a “modern bank,” according to the original complaint, he operated the company as “a hedge fund, capturing customers’ money under false and deceptive pretenses and turning customers into involuntary investors in a business.” much riskier and much less profitable than Mashinsky had represented.

The Celsius collapse was part of a chain reaction (starting with the fall of Terra Luna and culminating in the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange in November 2022) that brought the crypto industry to its knees.