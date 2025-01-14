



























































































































The meeting Eintracht Frankfurt – SC Freiburg of the Bundesliga, which takes place at the Commerzbank-Arena at 8:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Eintracht Frankfurt – SC Freiburg

Classification and statistics between Eintracht Frankfurt – SC Freiburg

Eintracht Frankfurt comes into the match after having faced each other the day before



FC St Pauli



while SC Freiburg played their last Bundesliga match against



Holstein Kiel



. He Eintracht Frankfurt currently occupies the position number 3 of the Bundesliga with 33 points, while their rival,

SC Freiburgoccupies the place 7 with 27 points.

