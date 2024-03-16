Riyadh (AFP)

Al-Nasr healed its continental disappointment by defeating its host Al-Ahly with the goal of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo in the “El Clásico”, which was hosted by King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, as part of the matches of the twenty-fourth round of the Saudi Football League.

Ronaldo scored the only goal in the 68th minute of the match from a penalty kick awarded by the referee after returning to the “VAR” technique.

Al-Nasr was eliminated from the AFC Champions League quarter-finals by Al-Ain on penalties, after exchanging wins 1-0 and 4-3.

Al-Nasr raised its score to 56 points in second place, while Al-Ahly’s score froze at 47 points in third place.

Al-Nasr had the advantage during the first half, in terms of possession and danger, and the match referee canceled a goal scored by Ronaldo due to offside, so the first half ended in a goalless draw.

In the second half, the match referee canceled a goal scored by Al-Ahly's Brazilian striker Firmino, also due to offside, before Ronaldo succeeded in scoring the lead for Al-Nasr from a penalty kick.

The positive draw was decided 1-1 as a result of the match between Al-Ta’i and Al-Ettifaq, with Cameroonian Karl Toko Ekambi scoring Al-Ittifaq’s goal (18), and Al-Ta’i equalized through Virgil Messidjan (45 + 4).

Al-Ettifaq’s score rose to point 35 in sixth place, while Al-Taei’s score rose to point 22 in sixteenth place.

The match witnessed Al-Ettifaq professional Demarie Gray receiving a red card in the last minute, confirming his absence from the next Al-Ahly match.

Al-Fayhaa tied with its counterpart, Riyadh, 1-1. Player Henry Onyekuru took the initiative to score for Al-Fayhaa (30), and Riyadh achieved the equalizer in the 64th minute, scored by Knowledge Musona.

The draw raised Al-Fayhaa's score to 34 points in eighth place, while Riyadh's score reached 24 points in fourteenth place.