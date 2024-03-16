Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

The clocks are changed twice a year. And every time there is confusion again. Turn forward or backward, summer or winter time?

Kassel – Every spring the same questions come up. The time change is getting closer and the question marks on your face are getting bigger. On which day do the clocks have to be changed? And how is the pointer turned? A mnemonic provides help. Because it's actually not that difficult.

Time change in Germany – an overview of the most important facts for March 2024

The last weekend in March marks an important time. The switch to summer time is planned. Essentially this means:

The clocks will be changed on the night of March 30th to 31st.

The hands are turned forward one hour. Specifically: the clock is set from two to three o'clock.

So on Sunday (March 31st) we have one hour less available than normal. Anyone who literally misses the time change runs the risk of arriving late for appointments in the morning.

The time change no longer seems to be a major obstacle these days. After all, not all clocks have to be changed manually. Radio-controlled clocks, TV sets and even smartphones switch over all by themselves. So if you have to get up early in the morning, you can, as always, rely on your cell phone alarm clock. You don't have to get up at night to change the clock. Only with analogue clocks do consumers still have to turn the hand. But that too could soon come to an end. Eventually will An end to the time change has been discussed for a long time.

In March the clocks change to summer time. (Symbolic image) © Oliver Berg/dpa

Mnemonics help with the time change: When does the pointer have to be turned forward and when back?

It is known that mnemonics can be helpful for things that are difficult to remember, such as the time change. Once internalized, it stays in your memory. This should make the question of whether the clock needs to be set forward or back unnecessary – especially for those with a green thumb.

In the Summer The garden furniture is placed in front of the house – for example on the terrace or in the garden. Finally, leave the good Weather then allow the furniture to be used outside. So if we switch to summer time in March, the clock must be turned forward accordingly.