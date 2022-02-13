The problems are accumulating for Abanca, which is in its darkest season so far this century, and is currently threatened by relegation after losing on its track against Sinfín on Saturday. Now he can lose his star winger to Ángel Ximénez Puente Genil, the Cape Verdean international Leandro Semedo, who suffers an injury to his right knee, in the absence of specifying the scope, As confirmed to Efe by the Leonese club’s physiotherapist, Jorge Fernández.

“It is practically impossible, in the absence of the pertinent tests, that he can reach the match against Puente Genil, because no matter how minor the injury, it would require a recovery period of between two and three weeks”, he pointed.

Semedo had to retire midway through the second half of the match against Sinfin (20-21) as he suffered from the jump shot that was his only goal of the game against the Cantabrian team, after he had already suffered a blow in the first half in the same joint.

The right knee of the African player has already undergone surgery for a torn cruciate ligament and also a meniscus during his time in Portuguese Porto before joining the Spanish league in the ranks of Anaitasuna de Pamplona, ​​a team from which he went to Ademar.

The other player who ended yesterday’s match with discomfort, the Brazilian international pivot Guilherme Borges “Santista”, after suffering a blow to his right shoulder, despite the pain in the joint.