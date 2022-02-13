Before any progress comes the first photos of Michael Keaton playing Batman again in the Batgirl tape

It is currently known that the actor Michael Keaton will come back like BruceWayne/Batman in the movie batgirl. However, she had not been seen in the costume of the Dark Knight.

But that changed this weekend. What happens is that a series of photos from the filming set of this tape were leaked and published on social networks. There you can see this artist wearing again the outfit he wore many years ago.

Michael Keaton is back as Batman

The photos were published by @BatgirlFilm along with the message 30 years later, Michael Keaton is still the fucking #BATMAN! #Batgirl’. The shots are taken from afar, so they do not have such good quality.

But the actor characterized as the Bat Man. Previously this same account in Twitter shared photos of Gotham city who will appear in this film produced in Glasgow, Scotland.

This is how he revealed a mural with the image of this superhero played by Keaton. The actor’s participation in this film was revealed by the actress herself. Warner Bros. in December of last year.

Later he made some comments about his appearance in this tape as Batman. At that time he declared ‘[me pregunté], ‘What would that be like?’ or ‘What if I had to do it over again?. It’s after she opened up about his return.

Keaton will be not only in Batgirl, but in The Flash

Michael Keaton commented ‘Just because I was curious didn’t mean I wanted to do it. So she took a long time, frankly… I’m not going to say I will. It has to be good, and there must be a reason’.

This will not be the only participation of the actor in a production of DC Movies. She will also appear in the movie Flashwhich is run by Andy Muschietti. It is another appearance that many fans of DC Comics they want to see and are on the lookout.

Keaton What Batman he is just one of the many actors he will have batgirl. This heroine is played by Leslie Grace. brendan fraser has the role of the villain Firefly and Ivory Aquino from Alysia Yeoh.

They also participate Jacob Scipio, rebecca front, Corey Johnson Y Ethan Kai. As for the address, it falls to Adil El Arbi Y bilall fallahwho previously worked at Bad Boys for Life. The premiere of this superhero film will be this year in hbo max.

