



Good news for Sevilla. Chidera Ekuje is advancing steadily in his recovery and is already partially working with the group. The Nigerian seriously injured his left hamstring last October during Barcelona – Seville. The player opted for the conservative route and did not enter the operating room, but the recovery times between both options were very similar (around eight weeks of recovery). This loss took its toll on the team, since, along with Lukebakio, the Nigerian was until that moment being one of the most decisive and unbalancing players in the group.

The winger had already touched grass before on an individual level, but it was this Thursday when he was seen working with the group, albeit partially. In this way, the player takes another step in his definitive recovery and it is estimated that at the end of the month he will be able to step on the playing field again. In this way, the absences of Iheanacho and Nianzou have been the only ones that have occurred today in the sports city.

Barco and Montiel continue training normally, although they are expected to leave Sevilla in the coming days. All this, on the day that the first winter reinforcement of the Seville club arrives in the capital of Seville. Rubén Vargas will pass the relevant medical examination today and will sign his new contract to be a Sevilla player until 2029.