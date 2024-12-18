medical report

The patient Miguel Rafael Martos Sánchez was transferred last night to the San Carlos Clinical Hospital as a result of a problem detected in his speech, compatible with a possible stroke. After the first few hours and after carrying out the urgent neurological study, stroke was ruled out as the cause of his hospital admission. However, more tests will be necessary to determine the origin of the neurological process you are experiencing. At the request of the patient and his family, he will be transferred to the 12 de Octubre University Hospital, given his history of transplantation to which he was subjected at the aforementioned center and for the continued medical follow-up that he will carry out at said hospital.