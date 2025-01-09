They ask for the resignation of the Vox councilor in Vacarisses (Barcelona) for launching firecrackers from a car on New Year’s Eve

The municipal government of Vacarisses (Barcelona) and the majority of opposition groups have called for the resignation of the Vox councilor in the town, Iker Heredia, for having thrown firecrackers from a car and at bags of salt in the municipality during New Year’s Eve.

In a statement, the City Council reports that the councilor carried out “punishable and inappropriate acts of vandalism” during New Year’s Eve. The mayor himself posted various videos on Instagram in which he was seen launching firecrackers from inside a car.

The firecrackers hit bags of salt for frost, parks or the edge of homes. Born in 2004, on his Instagram the mayor introduces himself as “a councillor, businessman, actor and creator of horror experiences, and a specialist in extreme horror.”

The groups ERC, UIPV-Junts, PSC and the non-attached councilor have requested the municipal legal services and the local police to initiate an investigation to determine the responsibilities of the councilor in various areas, such as non-compliance with several articles of the Municipal Civility Ordinance de Vacarisses and others at the level of road safety.

“I have always been interested in being informed about politics; One of my hobbies was watching and analyzing campaign debates. With this and after reading the VOX electoral program, I felt identified with its ideas and objectives, so I decided to join,” Heredia himself writes in his Biography available on the council website.