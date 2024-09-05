Sangiuliano-Boccia, the “hidden” photos that make the government tremble. Shocking revelations

The case Sangiuliano-Boccia is getting bigger every day. The minister of Cultureafter the tearful outburst on Tg1: “I had a relationship with her, but I never spent public money”, he decided to resign resignation. But Prime Minister Giorgia Melons he has them rejected. However, the issue concerning the minister and his “consultant” Boccia is not at all closed and now the entire government trembles. One of the paparazzi who photographed the couple comes out into the open. “There are other photographs of the minister Gennaro Sangiuliano in the company of Maria Rosaria Boccia. And – Alex Fiumara claims to Il Fatto Quotidiano – they are much more delicate of those that we sold to the weekly magazine Gente. I know about these other photographs – he continues – because a source of mine, inside a weekly magazine, told me about them, who saw them, described them to me and told me that in the end it was decided not to publish them“.

“From what I’ve been told, they were taken in Campania and there is one that portrays the two as they exit the door of a doctor’s office“. Fiumara’s story – continues Il Fatto – seems plausible for one detail: on August 12, he published a post on Instagram in which he talks about a newspaper, which followed a news story about a “politician” and his “lover” and a report that was then not published. The Sangiuliano-Boccia case exploded at the end of Augusthe talks about it in unsuspecting times. “The politician I was referring to is Sangiuliano and the lover is Bowl“, explains Fiumara. The service however remains unsold, no newspaper decides to publish it. But, always according to the paparazzo’s story, after these photos other photographers are assigned to follow the couple and there would be even more delicate shots.

But what happened to these photos? Why did a director first commission a story and then change his mind, deciding not to publish it? What’s in these photos? The answer to these questions now goes beyond gossip: it has a political meaning. Because the photographs concern a minister which, from this affair, has already emerged seriously weakened. And above all because, if there is a commissioned photo shoot and left in a draweron a story that brought a minister to the brink of resignation, it is time to know in depth – concludes Il Fatto – how it happened, what these shots contain and why they were not published.