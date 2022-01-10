TEL AVIV. The lawyers of Shmuel Peleg, accused of kidnapping his nephew Eitan Biran, the only survivor of the Mottarone tragedy, turned to the Israeli Minister of Justice Gideon Saar to ask that their client not be extradited to Italy for trial. The Israeli broadcaster N12 reports this, explaining that lawyers Uri Korb and Sivan Russo fear an upcoming arrest of Peleg and his subsequent extradition. To avoid this, the two lawyers held several meetings at the International Department of the State Prosecutor’s Office, as N12 explains. The lawyers reminded officials and the minister Saar that Peleg is a reservist lieutenant colonel and underlined the tragedy suffered with the loss of his daughter, a nephew and his son-in-law. For this, the lawyers are demanding that their client be tried in Israel.

