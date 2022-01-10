The youtuber Akaki Kuumeri made a adapter which allows the use of the DualSense, the controller of PS5, with one hand. What will seem a simple curiosity to most, perhaps a bizarre, is actually an excellent idea to make video games accessible to those who have lost the use of a hand or have never had it.

In recent years, the video game industry has made great strides in terms of accessibility (think of the Xbox Adaptive Controller or the dedicated options in The Last of Us 2 and, more recently, in Forza Horizon 5), but any innovation in this sense is always welcome, even when it comes from simple enthusiasts.

Kuumeri designed his adapter as part of the Controller Project, which is an online competition sponsored by PrusaPrinters for building controller enhancements designed for people with disabilities.

Kuumeri showed the operation of his adapter in video playing Rocket League, Yakuza 0 and Grand Theft Auto V. The operation of the modded DualSense is really simple: just place it on a suitable surface and you can move the analog stick without touching it, that is, simply by moving the hand holding the controller in the desired direction. In addition to the movement of the lever, it is possible to mount an additional adapter on the controller that allows access to the D-Pad with extreme ease. Interestingly, the Kuumeri adapter can be mounted on both sides of the controller, so that it can be used by virtually everyone.

As a final treat, Kuumeri showed how the use of his adapter allowed him to play It Takes Two alone, which as you know is essentially a cooperative game for two players.

If you want, you can download the 3D printable model of the adapter from PrusaPrinters website.