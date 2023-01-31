The distinguished Egyptian artist, Hassan Youssef, submitted a complaint to the Public Prosecutor accusing two YouTube channels of insulting him and his wife, the artist, Shams Al-Baroudi.
The communication, which was submitted by Shaaban Saeed, the artist’s lawyer, stated that among the false news that was circulated was a news item under the title “The Divorce of Hassan Youssef and Shams Al-Baroudi” after 50 years of marriage.
The communication added that these two channels not only published false news, but also published some offensive pictures of the artist and his wife, with the aim of profiting and increasing the number of viewers and followers of these two channels.
He added that the officials of the two channels insulted the artist, Shams Al-Baroudi, and their goal behind that was to profit and increase interaction in order to achieve views for them, which constitutes a crime that requires punishment.
The artist’s lawyer called for opening an investigation into the incident, arresting the perpetrators, bringing them to criminal trial, and closing these two channels, according to Egyptian media.
