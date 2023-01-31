The audiovisual world has its annual meeting this week in Barcelona. Also, it is expected to be definitely the post-pandemic edition. The Fira de Barcelona will host for the third time the Integrated Systems Events (ISE), the leading technology fair in a booming global market of almost 260 billion euros, according to the associations AVISA and CEDIA, organizers of the congress. The Audiovisual Cluster of Catalonia calculates that 3,600 companies and 31,000 workers make up the sector in the Community, with a turnover of 6,700 million euros. The director of the ISE, Mike Blackman, has estimated that it will generate an impact of between 280 and 400 million euros. He also explained that the contract between the organization and Fira is automatically renewed for three editions until 2025: “If we are successful in Barcelona, ​​which we are, why go elsewhere?” The event has managed to avoid the threatened taxi strike, which for the moment is moving to the Mobile World Congress at the end of February.

King Felipe VI will inaugurate the fair this Tuesday, touring some of the exhibitors together with other authorities such as the Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, the Mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, or the Government delegate in Catalonia, María Eugènia Gay. Throughout the almost 60,000 square meters of the congress, 1,055 exhibiting companies will parade, with multinationals such as Panasonic, local companies such as MediaPro and Catalan start-ups such as Sono. The event, which rivals Mobile as the great congress of the year in the Catalan capital, aims to exceed the 43,000 attendees last year, with an eye on the 80,000 visitors in 2019 in Amsterdam.

The organizers decided to move from the Dutch capital, which had hosted the ISE for more than 10 years, looking for pavilions with greater capacity given the growth of the event. Entities in the sector such as the Cluster aspire for this edition to be truly post-pandemic and are optimistic about the lifting of covid restrictions in Asian countries, as well as the drive to attract countries like the United States.

Catalonia is the fifth territory with the most companies participating in the ISE, according to a Government statement, after China, the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States. He estimates that this year 7% more local companies will participate: 73 in total. Of these, 21 will be in a Generalitat pavilion so that they find investors, new clients and visibility. In parallel, 34 will participate in the IoT Solutions World Congress to present their technological advances related to artificial intelligence, virtual reality, 5G or cybersecurity.

