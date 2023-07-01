The deputy governor of Cairo for the eastern region, Ibrahim Saber, explained that “4 records were issued against the butcher, and a committee was brought in to measure the extent of the damage he caused to the national project.”

This came after the circulation of pictures with disapproving comments on social media platforms, in which the butcher appears while hanging meat on one of the pillars of the “Monorail” train, which the authorities are currently working to launch in Cairo and Giza, and it is considered a national project in the country.

The description of “Monorail Butcher” has become one of the most popular on social media platforms in Egypt, during the past hours.

What’s in the details?

Saber spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, saying:

“A campaign from the governorate and the neighborhood, accompanied by the police, went to the place, and it turned out that the man who did this owned a butcher shop below a property opposite the monorail pole on which the meat was hung. His name is (Abu Ali Butcher) in Nasr City, east of Cairo.”

“The owner of the shop is Abd al-Hamid Ahmed, and his profession is a butcher, but the one who made a hole in the column and stuck the meat in it is one of his workers, and that was during the slaughter of the Eid sacrifices for the customers of the shop.”

“According to the law, the owner of the shop is responsible for what happened, and therefore the reports were written against him.”

A report on the destruction of public property, a fine of 111,000 pounds, a report on road occupancy, a report on slaughtering outside the licensed shop, and a report on environmental damage.

“All of these reports were referred to the police, who took action and seized the aforementioned butcher, and referred him to the Public Prosecution Office for investigation and legal action against him.”

What happened to the solution?

The deputy governor of Cairo for the eastern region revealed that: