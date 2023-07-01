Accidents | An employee was injured at the Panda factory in Jyväskylä

The employee was transported to Tampere University Hospital for treatment.

Worker was injured at the confectionery manufacturer Panda’s factory in Vaajakoski, Jyväskylä. His hand was crushed between the rollers of the licorice machine, says Central Finland rescue service.

The emergency department’s rolling stock had to be dismantled in order to get the worker’s limb out of the compressions.

The conscious employee was transported to Tampere University Hospital for treatment. According to the rescue service, there is no immediate danger to his life.