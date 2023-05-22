The Ministry of Education has adopted a decision according to which the system of elective subjects will be applied to students in the eleventh and twelfth grades within the general and advanced education tracks in public and private schools that implement the Ministry’s curriculum.

The new system gives students the opportunity to participate in designing their educational career by giving them the opportunity to choose the subjects they want to study in accordance with their abilities and level of academic achievement.

The ministry revealed that the new decision will be applied to students in the eleventh grade in the academic year 2023-2024, provided that it will be applied to students in the eleventh and twelfth grades, starting from the academic year 2024-2025.

Commenting on this, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, stated that the new decision comes within the framework of the Ministry’s efforts to develop the educational system in accordance with the best international standards to be more efficient and effective. In a way that contributes to preparing them for the university specializations that they aspire to study in higher education. His Excellency indicated that the new system will provide an opportunity for schools to provide more effective academic guidance, and to launch academic or skill programs that suit students’ needs.

His Excellency Dr. Al Falasi said: “The elective subjects system will contribute to the development of the educational system in the country to suit the tendencies and capabilities of students, enabling them to excel in their academic journey, and to excel and succeed in their practical career, as the new system will enhance the participation of students and parents in the educational process to improve its quality.” The Ministry will conduct periodic evaluations and follow up on the implementation of the new system with all schools and relevant authorities in order to develop the system and improve its outputs.”

According to the system of elective subjects, students in the eleventh grade in the academic year 2023-2024 and students in the eleventh and twelfth grades starting from the academic year 2024-2025 within the general and advanced tracks must commit to studying six compulsory academic subjects: Arabic language, Islamic education, and social studies / education. Moral, English, Mathematics, Physical and Health Education; The rest of the subjects will be divided into two groups of electives. The first includes three scientific subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The second group of electives includes three diverse subjects: Computing, Creative Design and Innovation, Health Sciences, and Arts.

In its announcement, the Ministry confirmed that the elective materials system will maintain the targeted learning outcomes according to the requirements of the Ministry of Education curriculum, so that the student can choose the study plan that suits his interest, level of educational attainment, and options in higher education, and therefore the total materials and classes will differ for each student based on The study plan of his choice.