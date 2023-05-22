Mosquito net bonus 2023: allows access to Irpef (IRES) deductions of 50% for the purchase of new mosquito nets with very specific characteristics

Among the incentives confirmed also for this year by the Government such as the expense bonus there is also the so-called mosquito net bonus 2023 for the purchase of mosquito nets with a view to energy efficiency. The incentive will be in the form of Irpef (Ires) deduction of 50% for expenses incurred by 31 December 2023 but only under certain conditions.

Mosquito net bonus 2023: requirements and details

To access the mosquito net bonus 2023 it is not enough to install the protection system (properties of any cadastral category are included) but the model must be certified as shielding from sunlight. The mosquito nets must then be CE certified with a Gtot value greater than 0.35. However, all owners of real estate units, bare owners and tenants can access the bonus.

The mosquito net bonus 2023 it does not include replacements or repairs of old mosquito nets and there are also precise rules for installation:

fixed on windows and exposed glass doors

fixed outside the window, inside or integrated into the frame

must be adjustable

It is possible to deduct a maximum expense of 60 thousand euros which includes not only the cost of the product but also the fee of the professional who takes care of the possible practice of theNational Energy Efficiency Agency. It is possible to recover the relief in 10 years, provided that the payment is made by traceable means such as bank or postal transfer, credit or debit cards.

