A total of 2,031 people have been detained in Ecuador since last April 30when the state of emergency decreed for the provinces of Esmeraldas, Guayas and Manabí came into force due to the high rates of violence, the Presidency reported.

In a video, the General Secretariat of Communication reported on the results of the actions carried out within the framework of the so-called “Rescue Plan”.

97,250 operations were carried out in which 2,031 people were arrested, he said without specifying the reasons for the arrests. Likewise, he pointed out that among the results of the operations 558 vehicles and motorcycles retained, 237 motorcycles and vehicles recoveredas well as the confiscation of 249 firearms and the seizure of 3,762.43 kilograms of drugs.

On April 29, the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, decreed a state of emergency in the aforementioned three provinces on the coast of the country to combat organized crime, which includes a night curfew in three towns.

Lasso sent from Twitter his "condolences" to the families of the victims and demanded from the justice "suitable institutional tools"

The Government of Ecuador also reported that allocated an item of 11.5 million dollars to reinforce security in the coastal city of Guayaquil (southwest).

These decisions were framed in the growing violence that exists on the Ecuadorian coast led by organized criminal gangs focused mainly on drug trafficking and some with links to drug cartels in Mexico and Colombia, according to the Ecuadorian authorities.

Scenes such as the appearance of decapitated people or the assassinations of hired assassins have become increasingly frequent in the coastal provinces, mainly around Guayaquil, the capital of Guayas, whose port is used as a springboard for cocaine produced in Colombia, Peru and, in to a lesser extent, also in Ecuador.

This phenomenon also has a bloodthirsty chapter in the prison crisis in Ecuador, in which almost 400 prisoners have died in the last two years in different confrontations between this type of rival gangs that dispute the internal control of the prisons.

