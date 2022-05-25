The highly anticipated appointment with the Italian Grand Prixeighth round of the 2022 world championship which will take place on the spectacular track of Mugello. A track characterized by the famous ups and downs alternating with the high speeds that will be reached by the motorcycles on one of the most historic and popular circuits in the entire world. A stage that will also have a special significance for the men and drivers of the Yamahastarting with the reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo.

The Frenchman, in fact, will appear in Tuscany not only as provisional leader of the world championship standings, with only 4 points ahead of his rival Aleix Espargaró, but also with the intention of reconfirming himself after the victory he won here last year: “After a week off we will race at Mugello, a track that I really like – commented the number 20 of the Yamaha, moreover of clear Italian origins – last year I won here, and it was a great race and a strong emotion. This weekend, racing here will be even better as the fans will be there to watch and enjoy the sessions. I will try to win again and, as always, I will try to give my 100% “.

A home race not only for the team – based in the Brianza municipality of Lesmo – but also for its driver Franco Morbidelli. The 27-year-old from Rome touched the podium here in 2017, when he was still playing in Moto2, and is now motivated to improve his condition in the classification, which sees him momentarily in 17th place: “We have worked hard, and step by step we are improving, but we need everything to go smoothly – number 21 explained – we will continue to work hard also this weekend. Mugello is a very special circuit. It is quick to drive and beautiful to look at for the fans. It’s my home GP and also that of the team, so I’ll try to get a good result “.