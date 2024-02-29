





The US Senate gave the green light this Thursday, February 29, to the bill that seeks to avoid a partial government shutdown after the House of Representatives, controlled by Republicans, did the same. The document approves the temporary funding of a set of federal agencies until March 8 and another set until March 22; However, lawmakers must continue working on final legislation for the national budget for the rest of the year. The text focused on money needed by the US and did not include resources for Israel or Ukraine.