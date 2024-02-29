Edwin Guerrero Neiraone of the brothers who founded Corazón Serrano, took advantage of the social networks of the famous cumbia group to talk about the recent statements of the owner of La Bella Luz, who accused them of having taken Briela Cirilo. The member of the orchestra who turned 31 surprised by revealing that Milagros Díaz, who was recently introduced as one of its members, informed him that she wants to step aside.

YOU CAN SEE: Briela Cirilo returns to Corazón Serrano and owner of La Bella Luz pronounces: “I feel ashamed of others”

What did Edwin Guerrero say about Milagros Díaz?

The musical director and founder of Serrano Heart He spoke with the group's fans about the recent events that involved them with the La Bella Luz orchestra. Edwin Guerrero himself said that the singer Milagros Diazwho a month ago was presented as part of the official front man, will no longer continue in the cumbia group.

“It's a shame, these days we hear that Milagros does not want to continue. In the six-month trial contract, taxes are not evaded, the length of the contract has its benefits. If the worker is not happy, he may not continue in the group”he said at the beginning.

“She has communicated her intention not to continue with Corazón Serrano. She says she misses her family. We are not going to blame other people, they are free to decide where they want to be. Milagros doesn't want to continue with us. We are just waiting for her resignation letter. Surely tomorrow or Saturday she will present it. I don't want her to misunderstand that we threw her away.“he explained

YOU CAN SEE: What career far from music did Milagros Díaz, by Corazón Serrano, study, and why didn't she finish it?

How did Corazón Serrano announce the arrival of Milagros Díaz?

On January 31, 2024, the renowned cumbia orchestra Serrano Heart officially and with great enthusiasm announced Milagros Díaz as the new member of the musical group. The group extended its welcome through its social media platforms and surprised all the followers who accompany them daily and enjoy their most famous hits.

Before this unexpected news for fans, the artist had already made a statement on her networks, but to inform her separation from the previous group, Orquesta La Bella Luz, in which she had worked for several years.

Who is Milagros Díaz?

At the age of 18 years, Milagros Diaz had become the new face of talent in Corazón Serrano, one of the most recognized cumbia bands in Peru. Previously, he was a member of La Bella Luz, a group in which he made a notable difference due to his voice and charisma. His passion for music and his firm determination culminated in his incorporation into the renowned musical formation of Piura, and he thus realized one of his greatest dreams since his childhood.

#Edwin #Guerrero #Corazón #Serrano #confirms #departure #Milagros #Díaz #quotWe #waiting #resignation #letterquot