While investigations continue into what caused the explosion of a part of the fuselage on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 plane, the Federal Aviation Administration has now issued an order for the aircraft manufacturer not to increase its production and maintain the current pace. . Airlines and suppliers are on alert due to the impact of the measure.

For the United States press, the decision of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is unprecedented, since Boeing, one of the largest aircraft manufacturers, will not be able to increase its production rate of its 737 MAX models, while investigations They continue to determine what caused the explosion of a part in an Alaska Airlines plane, which caused several companies in the world to ground their ships of that model.

Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, the largest operators of these aircraft models, will have the possibility of resuming flights with these aircraft, after having canceled thousands of flights, so that they can be inspected. Both companies intend to begin returning the planes to service on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

The decision by the US aviation regulator raises alarm bells for the aircraft manufacturer, which is going through a complex financial situation as it seeks to recover from million-dollar losses after accidents that occurred in 2018 and due to the effects of the pandemic.

According to information accessed by the Reuters agency, Boeing's latest 737 master expansion program accelerates the production rate for suppliers, as they plan to manufacture 42 aircraft per month in February 2024, 52 in February 2025 and 57 in October of that year.

But the decision that falls on the manufacturer may delay the planned schedule.

Some airlines could be “significantly” affected by this freeze in their production, said a senior industry source cited by Reuters.

The FAA announcement came hours after Boeing delivered its first 737 MAX to a Chinese airline, something that had not happened since March 2019, ending a nearly five-year freeze and providing respite to tense trade relations between the two largest economies in the world.

A 737 MAX 8 registered to China Southern Airlines left Seattle Boeing Field in Washington state on Wednesday, January 24, and landed in Honolulu nearly seven hours later, flight data from FlightRadar24 shows.

With Reuters