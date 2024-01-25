Meta announced that, by default, Teens under the age of 16 (or 18 in some countries) will no longer be able to receive messages or be added to group chats from users they don't follow or connect with on Instagram and Messenger. Previous restrictions only limited users over the age of 19 from sending direct messages (DMs) to minors who didn't follow them. However, these new rules will extend to all users, regardless of their age. Instagram users will be notified of this change through a message at the top of their feed. Teens using supervised accounts will need to request permission from the parent or guardian monitoring their account to change this setting. Parents using supervision will be asked to approve or deny requests from their children under 16 to change the default security and privacy settings to be less strict, rather than simply being notified of the change after the fact.

While a specific launch date for these changes has not yet been announced, as we previously reported here , Meta is planning the launch of a new feature designed to protect teens from seeing unwanted and potentially inappropriate images that may appear in their messages coming from people I'm already in contact with.