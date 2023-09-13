With this year’s launch, the American company seeks to reverse the sales declines it had in three consecutive quarters last year. Apple surprised with a new, more universal charging port that meets the conditions of European regulators and left behind its exclusive and controversial ‘lightning’ port that it implemented in 2012. Apart from that modification, the device has a faster processor, new chips and improvement in the megapixels of its cameras.

Analysts say that it is not a great technological leap, but there is only one change that appears to be the most important of all: the USB-C charging port that for the first time in more than 10 years the company with the bitten apple makes available. layout on your smartphone.

Apple ended up bowing to pressure from European technology regulators and constant complaints from its customers, alleging that the mobile phone port complicated compatibility with other devices and that the fact that there was a single port for that brand indicated a restriction on the user from using other charging cables.

“In Europe, they forced the USB-C standard. So Apple was going to have to do that at least for Europeans. But the decision, of course, was, well, if you’re going to do it for Europe, you’re going to do it for the rest Most of the world has already switched to USB-C, so this was just a natural progression,” said Tim Bajarin, Technical Analyst, Creative Strategies, Inc.

The iPhone 15, in its basic version, is around $800, the 15 plus, $100 more (USD 900), and the 15 Pro around $1,000. Apple also launched its generation of smart watches and some premium models that are made of titanium, which is the same alloy used in some spacecraft.

“And so with the iPhone 15 Pro, we’re reinventing the experience with a customizable action button. By default, it’s still a simple ring mute switch. To toggle between ring and mute, simply press and hold the button to confirm your intention”; said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president, adding that “the photonic engine takes an image that has been optimized for light capture and combines it with a super high-resolution image for rich detail. The result is a 24-inch photo. megapixels with incredible image quality and double the resolution.”

Introducing iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. All that and more news from the #AppleEvent. — Apple (@Apple) September 12, 2023



Although the launch was this Tuesday, September 12, all devices will be available on September 22 and pre-orders will begin this Friday, September 15.

With AP.