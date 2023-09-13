Horror in South Tyrol: 14-year-old raped by two men at the village festival. And it’s not the first case

In Alto Adige the phenomenon of sexual violence against young women is increasing. A few weeks ago a twenty-year-old was raped in Merano and now, as reported by the Corriere della Sera of Alto Adigea 14 year old girl was sexually assaulted by two men, not originally from the province of Bolzano, at one of the traditional village festivals.

The facts date back to the month of July but the news has only now leaked out. Following the complaint filed by the girl, the Prosecutor’s Office of the South Tyrolean capital confirmed that an investigation had been opened without providing further information.

