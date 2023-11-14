Eastern border | Russia seems to be directing immigration to the eastern border – HS follows Minister Rantanen’s press conference

In the past, Russia has not allowed travelers with incomplete documents to continue to Finnish border crossings, but in recent months Russia’s actions have changed.

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) will be available to the media on Tuesday regarding the situation on the eastern border, the Ministry of the Interior informs. The event will take place at 12:15.

The release describes that there has been exceptional movement on Finland’s eastern border recently.

“Since August, an extraordinary number of people have arrived at the border crossing points in Southeast Finland, whose travel documents required to cross the border have not been in order. The persons have applied for asylum in Finland in connection with the border checks”, the press release explains the topic of the event.

For example, on Monday, 39 asylum seekers arrived at the border between Finland and Russia.

In the past, Russia has not allowed travelers with incomplete documents to continue to Finnish border crossings, but in recent months Russia’s actions have changed. The reason is unknown.

Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (cook) Has said that the signs suggest that controlled entry into the country is seen at the eastern border.

Correction 14.11. 11:44 a.m.: Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen’s party is a coalition, not basic Finns.