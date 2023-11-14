The Provincial Court of Malaga has sentenced Manuel Alonso to 24 years in prison as a necessary collaborator in the murder of his partner, Lucía Garrido, 48, whose body was found floating in the pool of the Los Naranjos estate, in Alhaurín. de la Torre, on April 30, 2008. The court has imposed another 22 years in prison for Ángel Vaello, whom it considers the material author of the events. The sentence was handed down days after a popular jury found both defendants guilty after a long trial (the second in this case) held 15 years after the woman’s murder, in a case that includes drug trafficking and police corruption. The two will have to jointly compensate Garrido’s family with half a million euros.

Based on the verdict issued by the jury, the sentence considers it proven that, after the breakup of the relationship that Manuel Alonso and Lucía Garrido had maintained, in which they had a daughter together, the woman became “a direct and eyewitness of “the legal and supposedly illegal activities” that his now ex-partner carried out on the Los Naranjos farm. A judge had decided that the house on the compound should be used by her and that the rest of the land could be used by him for his exotic animal storage business; But, to avoid problems, he “tried to evict her” through judicial actions and also “coercive maneuvers.” The tension increased between them and “Lucía stopped being an uncomfortable witness and became a real threat to the continuity of all the activities” that Alonso carried out on the farm, according to the sentence. Therefore, “to neutralize this danger,” he himself or someone close to him “proposed a drastic solution, consisting of ending Lucía’s life.” That’s when they find Ángel Vaello, who received a financial offer to kill the woman and “he accepted.”

More information

Alonso helped him with the preparations. He informed the hitman of the customs, movements and routines of Lucía and her daughter. He also provided him with a copy of the key to the pedestrian gate to the property and promised “to neutralize, when the time came, any obstacle that could prevent or hinder the entry or escape of the executors.” When he learned that the crime would be committed between April 28 and 30, he withdrew the guard dogs and made “useless trips” with the aim of creating an alibi, which neither the Civil Guard nor the jury believed. Finally, at noon on April 30, when Lucía arrived home, Ángel Vaello — who was waiting for her in hiding — “sneaked up to her when she turned her back on him and was about to open the door, hitting her on the head with a brick.” solid until it fell to the ground, leaving her senseless or very dazed.” He then dragged her to the pool, stuck a knife in her neck and threw her into the water.

Lucía Garrido with Manuel Alonso.

The sentence comes 15 years after the murder was committed and after an extensive police investigation that included the participation of the Internal Affairs Service of the Civil Guard. In 2019, the case was tried in a trial in which, in addition to the two now convicted, two agents from the armed institute were accused. All were then acquitted, but the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) ordered the trial to be repeated due to irregularities and the Supreme Court endorsed this decision, although they left out the two civil guards.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

In this second edition of the judicial process, Alonso once again declared that he had nothing to do with Lucía’s murder. Her daughter, Sara, did point out that her father was related to the death of her mother. And both she and the woman’s entourage recounted the hell she suffered. “She was a shadow, a skeleton, psychologically she was destroyed,” stressed a close friend, who pointed out that the Los Naranjos farm served as a drug nursery—warehouse—coinciding with the testimony of a protected witness, who claimed to have participated in a meeting. where it was planned to raid the farm precisely because of the alleged narcotic substances kept there and because of the cash that was also hidden under the cages of exotic animals.

Vaello also denied his participation in the events, although his DNA was found on a key located at the crime scene, which gave access to the property through the pedestrian door. The analysis of the genetic material has been one of the axes of the trial, since in a first examination no remains appeared, but in a subsequent one, carried out years later with new, more effective techniques, they did, allowing the murderer to be identified. Both have been sentenced to the penalty requested by the prosecution.

Image of the summary in which the key in which the DNA of Lucía Garrido’s murderer was found appears.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_