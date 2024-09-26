A few days ago the physical condition of the coach of the Paris Saint Germain, Luis Enrique, who looks somewhat changed and with a flat and marked abdomen. His physical condition created a sensation on social networks.

The Spanish coach explained that one of the secrets of his physical change is a pseudotherapy that he adopted more than a year ago and which he talked about when he ventured into streaming on the platform Twitch.

Luis Enrique He said that ‘Earthing’ is a technique that has allowed him to improve his form. This practice involves walking barefoot on the ground, grass or sand to “stay connected to the earth,” said the coach.

In the documentary ‘You don’t have a **** idea’ He gives details of the technique he adopted more than a year ago, the same one that allowed him to “reduce the amount of distemper” that prevented him from riding a bicycle, since that joy disappeared.

However, experts explain that walking barefoot on grass or sand does not “promise” to alleviate allergies, since there is no scientific evidence to prove what Luis Enrique said.

“Arguing that a disease as complex as an allergy can be cured by walking on grass is very ambitious,” said the president of the Clinical Aerobiology Committee of the Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (SEAIC), Juan José Zapata, to El Español.

He added: “There is no well-done scientific work that sheds light on this matter. And a lie, no matter how many times it is told, is no less true.”

For the specialist, one of the keys to Luis Enrique’s case may be the change in climate or the region in which he lived.

