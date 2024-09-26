There is a crisis of left backs in football. This is also reflected in EA Sports FC 25 where there is young talent, but it is difficult to sign because they are already on teams with good salaries or are very expensive.
As in every list of this type, we avoid names like Alejandro Balde. Josko Gvardiol, Alfonso Davies and Nuno Mendes who have very high costs and are already figures in their clubs.
The Italian became one of the best in his position with the Spurs. It will be a fairly expensive signing, but if your tactical vision is to play on the wings, Udogie is the perfect winger for it. A lot of speed, a lot of stamina and if that were not enough, good defensive conditions.
Rating in career mode: 80
Potential: 86
The English jewel of Man United is worth less than a million euros and at 17 years of age, he has a lot of room for growth. There is speed, but you must work on all other aspects. You can sign him and loan him for a year because it will be difficult to give him minutes due to his initial rating.
Rating in career mode: 60
Potential: 85
Since FC 24 is on this list and with a better rating for this year, the 19-year-old Englishman is a great left-back option in your career mode. Seven million euros for his signing and he can be a starter practically immediately, just work on his speed development plan.
Rating in career mode: 73
Potential: 85
A rising star, but still viable to sign. The 22-year-old Spaniard is worth 30 million euros and if you started your career mode with a club with a good budget, this is your side. Complete footballer.
Rating in career mode: 80
Potential: 85
He can play all positions on the wing, which solves many problems for you. The one from the Netherlands is very fast, but we have to work on defensive issues. 22 years old, worth 26.5 million euros and the only problem would be his salary of 85 thousand euros per week.
Rating in career mode: 79
Potential: 85
The 23-year-old Algerian has one last chance in these lists. It has been appearing for two consecutive years, but it does not end up completely exploding. You need to develop his ability to cross, but for 26 million euros, you get a very good left back.
Rating in career mode: 79
Potential: 85
The one from the Netherlands has 85 aggressiveness, which speaks volumes about his personality. Furthermore, he can play further forward and is a very good attacker, without leaving his defensive skills behind. 20.5 million euros and a very accessible salary of 17 thousand euros per month makes him a very accessible signing.
Rating in career mode: 77
Potential: 84
His position can be modified so that he plays in the middle, but if you want him as a winger, he must work on his defensive skills, but at 19 years old, he has a lot of talent and time to develop. Being on loan can increase its cost (6.5 million euros), but it is a great option for your career mode.
Rating in career mode: 73
Potential: 84
20-year-old Hungarian with 90 stamina, so you can forget about taking him out of the game. His attacking skills will have to be improved, but he is one of the best proposals you will have from a young left back.
Rating in career mode: 77
Potential: 84
Winger who can also play as a center back. At 23 years old, there is not as much time for development, but it is a great option to solve a problem in the position. Of course, his attacking skills are low, so you can put a good development plan into him.
Rating in career mode: 75
Potential: 84
|
Name
|
Equipment
|
Age
|
Rating
|
Potential
|
Destiny Udogie
|
Tottenham
|
21
|
80
|
86
|
Harry Amass
|
Manchester United
|
17
|
60
|
85
|
Miguel Gutierrez
|
Girona
|
22
|
80
|
85
|
Ian Maatsen
|
Aston Villa
|
22
|
79
|
85
|
Rayan Aït Nouri
|
Wolverhampton
|
23
|
79
|
85
|
Quilindschy Hartman
|
Feyenoord
|
22
|
77
|
84
|
Valentine Boat
|
Seville / Brighton
|
19
|
73
|
84
|
Milos Kerkez
|
Bournemouth
|
20
|
77
|
84
|
Jayden Oosterwolde
|
Fenerbahce
|
23
|
75
|
84
#young #left #backs #sign #Sports #career #mode
Leave a Reply