Pension | Multiply your salary and the calculator will show you how much money you will have when you retire

With the salary of a classroom teacher, you can get a pension of more than 2,000 euros, says our example calculation. With the calculator, you can test how much pension you will receive if you earn the same amount until retirement age as you do now.

Annastiina Salonen's Aamulehti

27.1. 15:02 | Updated 16:21

You can you get paid for the work you do, but at the same time your pension accumulates for the coming years. The more you earn during your working years, the bigger pension you will enjoy later. Earnings pension starts to accumulate already at the age of 17.

How much money is involved? How do I know how much pension I will get in the coming years?