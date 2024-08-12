There Ranking of the most anticipated games by Famitsu readers as usual gives us a glimpse into the tastes of Japanese players. This week there was an important change at the top, with Monster Hunter Wildswhich comes down from the top after months, in favor of Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake which takes first place by a narrow margin of votes.
It might seem like an unexpected change of trend, considering how much Capcom has been pushing the marketing of the new hunting game in recent weeks, but it is worth noting that the ranking published this week is related to the voting that took place between July 24 and 30. In short, it is likely that it will return to first in the rankings in the coming weeks, also based on what Capcom will show at Gamescom 2024, where Monster Hunter Wilds will be present and with a playable demo for the public.
The rest of the ranking
For the rest, the ranking has not undergone any particular shocks. Inexplicably, as usual, the desaparecidos Pragmata is third with 403 votes despite there being no news about the game for over a year, beating much more concrete and on paper very high quality games such as The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom And Metaphor: ReFantazioin fourth and fifth place respectively.
Let’s see the complete top 30:
- [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – 663 votes
- [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds – 641 votes
- [PS5] Pragmata – 403 votes
- [NSW] Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 392 votes
- [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio – 382 votes
- [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – 334 votes
- [PS5] Gundam Breaker 4 – 239 votes
- [NSW] Pokemon Legends: ZA – 223 votes
- [NSW] Ushiro – 220 votes
- [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake – 219 votes
- [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 217 votes
- [PS5] Silent Hill 2 – 212 votes
- [PS5] Visions of Mana – 207 votes
- [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 143 votes
- [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 125 votes
- [NSW] Hokkaido Rensa Satsujin: Ohotsuku ni Kiyu – 124 votes
- [PS5] The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell O Zemuria – 122 votes
- [NSW] Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash – 120 votes
- [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brotherhood – 119 votes
- [PS5] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 117 votes
- [NSW] Madou Monogatari: Fia and the Mysterious School – 106 votes
- [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 95 votes
- [PS5] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake – 93 votes
- [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – 92 votes
- [NSW] Emio: The Smiling Man – Famicom Detective Club – 90 votes
- [NSW] Kamaitachi no Yoru x3 – 88 votes
- [NSW] Gundam Breaker 4 – 87 votes
- [NSW] Ace Attorney Investigations Collection – 85 ratings
- [PS4] Gundam Breaker 4 – 80 votes
- [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster – 77 votes
