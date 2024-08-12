There Ranking of the most anticipated games by Famitsu readers as usual gives us a glimpse into the tastes of Japanese players. This week there was an important change at the top, with Monster Hunter Wildswhich comes down from the top after months, in favor of Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake which takes first place by a narrow margin of votes.

It might seem like an unexpected change of trend, considering how much Capcom has been pushing the marketing of the new hunting game in recent weeks, but it is worth noting that the ranking published this week is related to the voting that took place between July 24 and 30. In short, it is likely that it will return to first in the rankings in the coming weeks, also based on what Capcom will show at Gamescom 2024, where Monster Hunter Wilds will be present and with a playable demo for the public.